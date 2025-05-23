Undergoing a hellish season in the Premier League (PL) 2024-25, Manchester United, defying all odds, reached the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final, raising hopes of fans of silverware. But, those dreams were dashed with Tottenham Hotspur clinching the UEL 2024-25 Final against Man United, who displayed haplessness on the field, which saw netizens go on a meme-making blitzkrieg over the Red Devils' loss. As always, fans took their frustration at the expense of the players and the coach, making several Manchester United funny memes, which are now going viral all over the internet. Check out some of the Manchester United funny memes below. Tottenham Hotspur Wins UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Title, Ends Long Trophy Drought Since 2008 With Victory Over Manchester United In Final.

Breaking Fans From Inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gameonfcbynewj

Sell All Of Them

Best Solution? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ts73TO7Vv9 — Out Of Context Man Utd (@ManUtdNoContext) May 22, 2025

Sleep

• 17th in the league • 18 losses in the league (so far) • -12 GD in the league (so far) • 20 losses in all competitions (so far) • Europa League final loss to Spurs • x1 sacked manager • Debt grown to £1bn • Liverpool win the league pic.twitter.com/nCYskkLGDs — Manchester United Die Hard Fans (@DieHardUtdFans) May 21, 2025

Fan Faints After Manchester United's Performance

This Manchester United guy fainted 😂 pic.twitter.com/a2fuwIPISf — SOMTO 🇫🇷 (@__Somto_) May 21, 2025

Pain Never Ends

Total years without a trophy: Liverpool*: 0 Spurs: 0 Crystal Palace: 0 Newcastle: 0 Manchester United: 1 Manchester City: 1 West Ham: 2 Chelsea: 3 Arsenal: 5 Everton: 30 Will this pain ever end 😩 pic.twitter.com/Xstb6cSt5r — Lea (@Lea_EFC) May 23, 2025

