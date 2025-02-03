Brazilian attacker Anthony was one of the top buys of the Erik ten Hag-Era in 2022. But former Ajax star failed to live up to the hype and was transferred to La Liga side Real Betis on loan. Considered as ‘disaster’ in Man United, Anthony delivered a great performance in his Real Betis debut and even won the man of the match award. Real Betis drew against Athletic Club in the La Liga 2024-25 match week 22. Premier League 2024–25 Results: Manchester United Loses to Crystal Palace As Marcus Rashford Edges Toward Departure; Tottenham Hotspur Beats Brentford.

Manchester United Outcast Anthony Delivers Man of The Match Performance on His Real Betis Debut

