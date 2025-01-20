Antony joined Premier League giants Manchester United back in 2022 in a five-year deal. Since the Brazilian winger joined Man United, he has not been able to lay much impact. After his lacklustre performances, Antnoy was benched by the new Man United boss Ruben Amorim and hasn't been seen much in action since. Recently he has been linked with La Liga side Real Betis and as per Fabrizio Romano, Anotny will be joining Real Betis on a loan deal till the end of the 2024-25 season. Man United are set to complete their talks with Real Betis soon to finalise the deal for Antony. Ruben Amorim Reacts After Manchester United's 1–3 Loss Against Brighton in Premier League 2024–25 at Old Trafford, Says 'We Are Being the Worst Team' (Watch Video).

Antony to Real Betis from Man United

🚨⚪️🟢 Antony has agreed every detail of his move to Real Betis on loan until the end of the season.



Manchester United and Betis are set to seal the deal this week with one final round of talks to agree on small details.



Here we go, soon. 🏁🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/JAliVhRJrg— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)