Frenkie de Jong has liked an Instagram post about the arrival of Casemiro at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool. De Jong is one of the top summer targets of the Red Devils. Despite his willingness to stay at Barcelona for another season, the 26-year-old Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea in this transfer window. Meanwhile, he took to social medal and liked a post on Instagram in which the Red Devils' new signing Casemiro could be seen entering Old Trafford. Many are of the view that De Jong would join United before the transfer window ends.

Check the IG post Frenkie de Jong Liked:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)