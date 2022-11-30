Marcus Rashford hit a brace and Phil Foden too got on the scoresheet as England beat Wales 3-0 to enter the round of 16 at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. England thus made it to the next round as Group B toppers and would face Senegal in the last 16. Wales, on the other hand, have been eliminated as they finished bottom of the table with just one point. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Neymar’s Doppelganger Spotted in Qatar! Brazilian Star’s Lookalike Goes Viral Among Fans at FIFA World Cup 2022 (See Pics and Videos)

Wales vs England Result:

England hit three and finish top of Group B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Job done 👏 #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)