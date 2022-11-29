Famous sportspersons have their lookalikes and Neymar is no exception. The forward's doppelganger in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 has gone viral! The Brazil and PSG star is on the sidelines due to an injury and a man, who is an exact spitting image of him, has been spotted in Qatar wearing the Brazil training jersey, clicking selfies with fans and posing for photographs. As a matter of fact, many fans have even been fooled by him as they thought him to be the real Neymar. He even reportedly made his way into the stadium tricking the security guards! It was later known that the person is a social media star, whose real name is Eigon Oliver. He has taken the internet by storm with his looks matching that of Neymar. Check them out below. Adidas Confirm It Wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Few Pics of Neymar's Doppelganger:

This imposter scammed all of us. This is him at the Souq Waqif yesterday pic.twitter.com/v2n3iUJpP3 — man.like.kwame (@kosh_coucou) November 28, 2022

Neymar Pro Max!

Neymar Lookalike Clicking Selfies With Fans:

I was above this when fake Neymar appeared, security guard in tow 😂 pic.twitter.com/T59K8NoaLk — Harry Foges (@harryfoges) November 28, 2022

'Here is this Guy'

Here is this guy 🤭🤭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EOqg9XKJtq — La Torre (@TorresJanuary4) November 28, 2022

With the Fans:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)