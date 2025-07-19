Manchester United star footballer Marcus Rashford is set to join La Liga champion FC Barcelona on a loan deal with an option to buy. It has been reported that a verbal agreement has taken place; the La Liga champion is making arrangements for a medical test in the coming days for Marcus Rashford. The star forward last donned the Manchester United jersey during the side's Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen last season. Marcus Rashford Dismisses Reports About Manchester United Exit, Says 'Ridiculous.'

Marcus Rashford Set To Join FC Barcelona

🚨🔵🔴 BREAKING: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, here we go! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Verbal agreement in principle between all parties involved with Barça planning for medical tests next days. Loan deal with buy option, details being finalised today then Man Utd will authorize his travel to Spain. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Hp4sZNBCRv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2025

