Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain registered a 3-1 victory in their previous Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier. PSG was awarded a penalty in the 9th minute of the game. However, French forward Kylian Mbappe failed to convert it. On top of that, Mbappe had to leave the field in the 21st minute due to an injury. Soon after that, PSG also lost Sergio Ramos. Then they saw two of their goals getting chalked off. Finally, in the 55th minute, the Parisians took the lead through Fabian Ruiz. Lionel Messi then made the score 2-0 in the 72nd minute. Montpellier returned in the game when Arnaud Nordin pulled one back. But Warren Zaire-Emery's strike in injury time sealed all three points for Christophe Galtier's team. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

Montpellier 1–3 PSG

🥇 @PSG_English are 5️⃣ points clear at the top of #Ligue1UberEats! And a wild Matchweek 21 comes to an end! pic.twitter.com/MTfCTpvsVV — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 1, 2023

Montpellier vs PSG

