Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a 3-1 loss to Al-Ittihad in the semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup 2023 at King Fahd International Stadaium, Riyadh. Following the loss, the Portuguese forward was taunted by the spectators. In a video, which has gone viral on Twitter, it can be seen that fans are cheering "Messi, Messi', as Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch. Al-Ittihad 3-1 Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2022-23 Semifinal: Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait For His First Goal Continues As Al-Nassr Crash Out of the Saudi Super Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo suddenly finds himself in a 'familiar territory with 'Messi, Messi' chants.pic.twitter.com/pNJSwF321h — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) January 27, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Taunted After Saudi Super Cup Defeat

Saudi Arabia fans taunting Ronaldo with "Messi Messi " chants after he lost the Saudi Supercup to Al-Ittihad. 😭😭pic.twitter.com/p9CdD03ZzM — 🇦🇷🐐 (@SemperFiMessi) January 26, 2023

Spectators Cheering "Messi Messi"

Al Itthad fans doing Messi chants against Al Nassrpic.twitter.com/NoL2qr2r3u — $ (@samirsynthesis) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)