Gokulam Kerala has won nine games out of 16 so far in the I-League 2023-24 season and is ranked second with 32 points. Meanwhile, Namdhari have only won three out of 14 games this season, and they are ranked third to last in the standings. Namdhari and Gokulam Kerala are expected to face off at the Namdhari Stadium. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 03:30 PM IST. While a live telecast of Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: In-Form Odisha FC To Host East Bengal at Home.

Namdhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)