The Durand Cup 2025 group stages are nearing an end and ahead of that Group A sides East Bengal and Namdhari FC will be crossing punches. The match is scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Wednesday, August 6. The East Bengal vs Namdhari FC match is slated to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the East Bengal vs Namdhari Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for East Bengal vs Namdhari Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. ISL 2025–26: A Look at Best Brazilian Footballers in Indian Super League’s History, From Elano Blumer to Lucio; Check Full List.

East Bengal and Namdhari FC Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

