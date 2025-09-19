Marcus Rashford scored a brace as Barcelona defeated Newcastle United 2-1 in their first match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, on Friday, September 19. The first half was a goalless one despite both teams creating opportunities to find the back of the net. And it was Marcus Rashford who provided Barcelona with the breakthrough by scoring in the 58th minute, with Jules Kounde assisting the goal. The English forward made his impact felt in familiar surroundings and completed his brace in the 67th minute of the match. Newcastle United did manage to pull one back towards the end through Anthony Gordon, but that was about it as the Catalan giants held on to secure the win and attain a winning start to their UCL 2025-26 campaign. Manchester City 2–0 Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Erling Haaland Scripts Record As Cityzens Secure Victory After Giovanni Di Lorenzo Sees Red Card (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Result

Rashford secures the W for Barcelona 🔒👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/n7K0dUTyS2 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2025

Watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)