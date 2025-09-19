Manchester City registered a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Friday, September 19. Napoli were reduced to 10 men in the 21st minute of the match as Giovanni Di Lorenzo was shown a red card after he brought down Erling Haaland outside the box and a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) confirmed the decision. Down to 10 men for a good part of the match, Napoli managed to ensure that no damage was done to the scoreline in the first half. Giovanni Di Lorenzo became just the third Napoli player to be shown a red card in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool 3-2 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Virgil van Dijk Scores Stoppage-Time Winner After Marcos Llorente Brace Cancels Out Early Two-Goal Lead (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Manchester City vs Napoli Result

Man City start 2025/26 with a win 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/8eXB9yf5v3 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2025

Watch Manchester City vs Napoli Goal Video Highlights:

However, it was in the 56th minute that Erling Haaland found the back of the net in the 56th minute, scoring the opener and handing Manchester City the lead. With this, Erling Haaland became the quickest player in UCL history to score 50 goals, in just 49 minutes and his strike was assisted by Phil Foden. Jeremy Doku, who had assisted twice in Manchester City's Manchester derby win over Manchester United, got his name on the scoresheet as well.

The Belgian winger, who has been in good form, collected a pass from Tijjani Reijnders and dribbled past multiple Napoli players before putting the ball into the back of the net. Manchester City thus got off to a winning start to their UCL 2025-26 campaign and will now set their sights on carrying on the good form.

