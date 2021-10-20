Premier League Newcastle United announced that manager Steve Bruce has parted ways with the club after reaching mutual consent. Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis.

#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

Interim Manager

Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace. He will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith. https://t.co/uvkGGdpEUa — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

