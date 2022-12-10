Brazil star Neymar broke down and cried on the pitch after his side was eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2022 by Croatia in a quarterfinal match at the Education City Stadium. The forward had opened the scoring in the extra-time with a sensational goal but Croatia levelled the scores and took the game to the penalties where they edged out the five-time champions. Following the defeat, Neymar broke down and was seen consoled by his teammates. Tite Steps Down As Brazil Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Defeat to Croatia

Neymar Breaks Down after Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 Elimination:

Neymar was in tears after Brazil's penalty shootout defeat #BRA pic.twitter.com/cnYDcZQOib — Fútbol (@El_Futbolesque) December 9, 2022

