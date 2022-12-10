Brazil head coach Tite has stepped down from his role as the manager of the national team after his side were handed a shock defeat by Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Neymar broke the deadlock in extra time but Croatia found a way to level the score and take the game to the penalties, where the 2018 finalists knocked Brazil, one of the favourites for the title, out of the competition. Rodrygo Goes and Marquinhos missed their penalties. BRA 1-1 CRO (4-2 Penalties) | Brazil vs Croatia Result and Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

Tite Steps Down as Brazil Head Coach:

Tite leaves Brazil. He’s no longer the head coach of the Seleçao after the game lost vs Croatia. It’s over. 🚨🇧🇷 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/9UQW63Gfy6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022

