Neymar’s return to Santos FC was well received by fans. The Brazilian striker delivered some eye-catching moments and goals for his childhood side. Santos advanced to the semifinal Paulista A1 2025 competition behind Neymar’s prolific form. But the journey was cut short by rivals Corinthian as Santos FC lost the semifinal match 1-2 at Corinthians Arena. Neymar Jr was absent in the knockout game against Corinthians on March 9 due to muscle discomfort. Neymar Eyeing Return to Barcelona, Club President Joan Laporta Puts Forward Two Conditions: Report.

Corinthians vs Santos FC in Paulista A Semifinal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)