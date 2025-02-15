Neymar Jr., Brazil national football team captain and star striker in one of the best forwards of his time. Known for his dribbling skills and finishing skills, Neymar won multiple trophies with Santos and FC Barcelona. But since his departure from the Catalan side, Neymar was seen struggling and even criticized for his performances – mainly due to injuries. Recently he was released by the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and he joined his boyhood club Santos. Just months after joining Santos, Neymar is once again in news for a possible transfer. Reports suggests that the Brazilian star I eyeing return to FC Barcelona while the club President Joan Laporta has two conditions for him to make the move possible. Neymar Takes Shots at Goal and Gets Knocked Down in Comeback Game for Santos FC.

As per the report from Cadena SER, Barcelona will consider signing the star man back but the president has two major conditions. The first is that he returns on a free transfer, and the second is that he must prove he can play at the level required by Barcelona. Luckily, the 33-year-old forward has a few months to show what he can do back at Santos. Neymar’s move to Barcelona is also seen as the striker’s part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Santos FC Shares Neymar’s First Training Session Images as Brazilian Star Returns to His Boyhood Club (See Pics and Videos).

It is no secret that Neymar was key factor of the Barca’s golden years as the club won a treble with the Brazilian star. The MNS – Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez was feared trio in Europe and fans expected he would join Inter Miami to recreate the similar magic in the MLS. Neymar already has some good connections with current Barca side, star players like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha speak highly about the veteran forward. While Neymar desires to play for Barcelona once again, he might have to consider returning to the full fitness and play at the level Laporta expects.

