Barely keeping themselves out of the relegation zone, Santos hosted Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A 2025, which saw the Sao Paulo-based club win quite dominantly. Ze Rafael managed to give the homeside the early lead in the 4th minute, which was doubled in the 38th minute by Alvaro Barreal, much to the elation of the crowd at Estadio Urbano Caldeira. Benjamin Rollheiser converted from a spot kick in the 55th minute, which saw Santos take a three-goal advantage. Raniele did fight back with a goal for Corinthians, finding the back of the net at the 58th minute, cutting the lead down to two. With this win, Santos remained in 16th spot in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 standings, while Corinthians remains in 12th position. Ceara 3-0 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lucas Mugni, Pedro Henrique, and Fernando Sobral Score Goals Each As Neymar Jr-Less Peixe Suffer Another Loss.

Santos Win 3-0

No #DiaDosProfessores, o PEIXÃO DEU AULA! ⚪⚫ Santos domina e vence o Corinthians por 3 a 1, na Vila Belmiro, com gols de Zé Rafael, Barreal e Rollheiser. Dever de casa devidamente feito! pic.twitter.com/t2DNad9rha — Santos FC (@SantosFC) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Santos FC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)