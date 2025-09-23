Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List: Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati emerged as the top winners at the Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony on Tuesday, September 23. The annual award ceremony, one of the most prestigious in the world of football, had its 69th edition at the Theatre du Châtelet in the French capital of Paris and it surely witnessed history. The Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony, which was attended by a number of stars in the football world, saw Ousmane Dembele being crowned the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2025 trophy. Ousmane Dembele enjoyed a spectacular 2024-25 season with PSG, where he netted 35 goals and had 14 assists to his name across competitions and helped PSG win the Ligue 1, French Cup and most importantly, the UEFA Champions League title for the first time. He became the sixth French player to win the award. Ballon d'Or Winners List: Check Names of Footballers Who Have Won Prestigious Award By France Football.

Aitana Bonmati, on the other hand, continued to carve a legacy of her own as she won the Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 trophy, doing so for a third straight year--the first to achieve the feat since the award was introduced in 2018. PSG and Arsenal were also named the best clubs in men's and women's football. Luis Enrique and Sarina Wiegman won the men's and women's Johan Cruyff Trophy in Paris. Let us take a look at the list of winners at the Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony, which includes Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati, among others. PSG Win Men’s Club of the Year Award, Arsenal Named Women’s Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or 2025 Awards.

Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List

Award Winner Men’s Ballon d’Or Ousmane Dembele Women’s Ballon d’Or Aitana Bonmati Men’s Yachine Trophy Winner Gianluigi Donnarumma Women’s Yachine Trophy Winner Hannah Hampton Men’s Kopa Trophy Lamine Yamal Women’s Kopa Trophy Vicky Lopez Men’s Club of the Year PSG Women’s Club of the Year Arsenal Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy Luis Enrique Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy Sarina Wiegman Men’s Gerd Muller Trophy Viktor Gyokeres Women’s Gerd Muller Trophy Ewa Pajor Socrates Award The Xana Foundation

The 18-year-old Lamine Yamal continued to show why he is one of the best rising stars in football as he won the Kopa Trophy for the second time in a row. Barcelona also swept the women's Kopa Trophy with Vicky Lopez bagging the first-ever edition of the award. Italy and Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had a crucial role in PSG winning the club's first-ever UEFA Champions League title last year, was named winner of the Yachine Trophy. England's Hannah Hampton won the first-ever women's Yachine Trophy for her performance in England's UEFA Women's Euro title-winning campaign. The Xana Foundation won the Socrates Award, which is given as an acknowledgement of humanitarian work by a footballer. The organisation, which was founded by PSG manager Luis Enrique in memory of his daughter, who lost her life to cancer at the age of nine, was awarded for their help towards children and young people who are suffering from serious illnesses.

