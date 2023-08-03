Ousman Dembele has been linked to a move away from Barcelona for a long time now. Finally, reports suggest that his move to PSG has been finalized and he would be putting pen to paper on a five-year contract. Barcelona and PSG have reportedly agreed on a 'Private' clause on his contract which got activated for a €50m fee. The move is set to be made official soon. Neymar's Celebration After Scoring Stunning Goal During PSG vs Jeonbuk Club Friendly 2023 Match Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Ousmane Dembele Set to Join PSG

Ousmane Dembélé to PSG, here we go! Medical tests booked, official contract valid until June 2028 will be signed by Saturday 🚨🔴🔵🇫🇷 #PSG ‘Private’ clause activated on Monday for €50m. Main part to Barcelona and also part to player side/his agent Moussa Sissoko. Sealed soon. pic.twitter.com/g4LLItD8DA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

