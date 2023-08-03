Neymar Jr got injured seriously in his ankle and was sidelined for the rest of the season. After a long period of rehab and recovery, the PSG star has finally returned to action in their pre-season friendly against Jeonbuk and scored a brace. One of the goal was a stunner dribbling past 4 players with impeccable skill and then slotting it with a low drive beyond the reach of the goalkeeper. He celebrated the goal in a unique way that went viral amongst the fans in no time. Ousmane Dembele Set to Join PSG, French Footballer Reportedly Agrees Five-Year Deal With the Ligue 1 Club.

Neymar's Viral Celebration and Goal

