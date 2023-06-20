After days of delay, Pakistan national football team has been granted Visa for their travel to India ahead of their SAFF Championship 2023 opener against India on Jun 21, Tuesday. They will now travel from Mauritius to Bengaluru via Mumbai on the first possible flight. India vs Pakistan Football Match in SAFF Championship 2023: From Sunil Chhetri to Brandon Fernandes, 5 Indian Players To Watch Out For.

Pakistan Football Team Gets Visa

