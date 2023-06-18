In the first match of SAFF Championship 2023, the Indian football team will be taking on Pakistan in their first match of the competition. Let's look at the top five players to look out for.

1. Sunil Chhetri

The captain of the Indian football team will be the most important player in the match. He is known for his link-up play, goal-scoring abilities, and leadership. SAFF Championship 2023 Draw Announced: India Placed in Group A Alongside Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal.

2. Sandesh Jhingan

The defender will play a key role in the defence line-up. His aerial ability is unmatched, and his heading skills are also good.

3. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The Indian goalkeeper is hard to beat. Scoring against him will be difficult for the opponents.

4. Anirudh Thapa

The attacker will be crucial for India. His speedy runs and shooting skills will cause problems for opponents.

5. Brandon Fernandes

The attacking midfield player is lethal with his passing and shooting. He can trouble the opponents with his speedy runs as well.