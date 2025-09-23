Tensions between India and Pakistan have managed to spill over into the sporting arena, as after the Asia Cup 2025, a controversial celebration was seen during the SAFF U-17 Championship 2025. While India Under-17 managed to edge past Pakistan Under-17 3-2, the limelight was hogged by Pakistan football team player Muhammad Abdullah. Abdullah, after scoring from a spot-kick, managed to level the score, bringing out the controversial 'Tea' celebration, which poked fun at IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was served tea during his capture in Pakistan. Check out Abdullah's controversial celebration below. Meanwhile, both teams have qualified for the knockouts. India Defeat Pakistan in SAFF U17 Championship 2025; Dallalmuon Gangte, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam and Rahan Ahmad Scores to Help Blue Colts Secure 3-2 Victory Against Arch-Rivals

Muhammad Abdullah Controversial Celebration

