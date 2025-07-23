The Brazil women's national football team will aim to continue their winning run against Paraguay women's national football team in the Group B match of the ongoing Copa America Femenina 2025 tournament on July 23. The Paraguay vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 Group B match will be hosted at the Estadio Cooprogreso Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda, Quito, Ecuador and will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the Paraguay vs Brazil America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online for the Paraguay vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on their YouTube channel in India. Argentina Women 1-0 Peru Women, Copa America Femenina 2025: Yamila Rodriguez Scores Late Winner As La Albiceleste Dominate to Book Semi-Final Berth.

Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Live Streaming Online in India

¡Listos para disfrutar una nueva jornada junto al mejor fútbol! 🔝⚽#CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 22, 2025

