Argentina women's national football team edged past Peru women's national football team 1-0 in the Copa America Femenina 2025. The lone goal of the Argentina vs Peru match, being played at the Complejo Independiente del Valle in Quito, Ecuador, was scored by substitute Yamila Rodriguez in the 88th minute. La Albiceleste were the dominant side throughout the game, having a 61% share of possession, 25 shots, and 9 on target. The defeated side La Bicolor, just had five shots, one on target. If it were not for the missed chances, Argentina would have pulled a big win in this Copa America Femenina 2025 outing. Peru stayed last after the match, while the winner Argentina are in the pole position of Copa America Femenina 2025 Group A. The win helps Argentina qualify for the Copa America Femenina 2025 semi-final. Fan Breaches Security To Invade Pitch During NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

