Portugal advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, with a 5-2 win (aggregate 5-3) over Denmark in Lisbon on Monday, March 24. Heading into this clash with a 0-1 deficit, the Portugal national football team needed a superb performance to make it to the last four and they did just that. An own goal from Joachim Andersen in the 38th minute brought Portugal on level terms but Denmark bounced back with Rasmus Kristensen helping his side level the score and regaining the lead on aggregate. Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed a penalty earlier on, found the back of the net this time and although Christian Eriksen scored minutes later, Portugal saw Francisco Trincao net a brace and Goncalo Ramos find a late goal to seal a comprehensive win. Rasmus Hojlund Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration After Scoring Goal In Denmark's Win Over Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

Portugal vs Denmark Result

