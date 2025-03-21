Rasmus Hojlund has often expressed his love for Cristiano Ronaldo, who the Denmark player considers his idol. Hojlund performed Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' goal celebration after scoring a goal in the first leg Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal tie at Parken Stadium as his idol looked on from just outside the box. Much like Ronaldo, who played for Manchester United, Hojlund is currently signed to the Premier League club. Denmark 1–0 Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals: Rasmus Hojlund Lone Goal Helps Brian Riemer’s Side Beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Rasmus Hojlund Does Iconic 'SIU' Celebration

