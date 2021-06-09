The Premier League and FA (Football Association) issued a joint statement on Wednesday, saying that all six Premier League clubs, who had joined the breakaway Super League, would be fined $31 million pounds.

Premier League Communications' tweet

The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game#PL and @FA statement: https://t.co/8b8ZdFIy49 pic.twitter.com/lLqbu6qHT1 — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) June 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)