PSG players paid a tribute to hospitalised goalkeeper Sergio Rico with a unique gesture during their last Ligue 1 match of the season against Clermont Foot. The Parisians wore the name of the injured goalkeeper on their shirts for the first half of the match as a show of support for Rico, who is in the hospital after suffering a serious horse-riding accident. Earlier, PSG stated that they would not have any title celebration as a mark of support for Rico. PSG 2–3 Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2022–23: French Champions Suffer Shock Defeat in Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos' Last Match.

Tribute to Sergio Rico

Our Parisians will wear the name of our goalkeeper on their jersey throughout the first half of #PSGCF63. ❤️ #ÁnimoSergioRico💙 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

Sergio Rico's Name on PSG Shirts

A name in everyone's mind and on every shirt. 👕 ❤️ #ÁnimoSergioRico 💙 pic.twitter.com/Ge9HL7oKM7 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

PSG Stars Warm Up With Sergio Rico Shirts

Our Parisians warming up with a special t-shirt. ❤️💙#ÁnimoSergioRico pic.twitter.com/MNJgmvJINZ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

Kylian Mbappe's Tribute for Sergio Rico

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)