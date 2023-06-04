Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos' last match for PSG did not end the way they would have expected it as the French giants were handed a shock 2-3 defeat by Clermont Foot. Ramos scored in his last game for PSG with a 16th-minute strike and Kylian Mbappe soon made it 2-0 from the penalty spot. But goals from Johan Gastien, Mehdi Zeffane and Grejohn Kyei were enough for Clermont Foot to clinch the win. Despite the defeat, PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions for the 11th time. Sergio Ramos Follows Lionel Messi's Footsteps in Leaving PSG This Summer.

PSG Lose to Clermont Foot

⌛️ It's over. Already being champions for the 11th time in its history, Paris Saint-Germain lose in the last game of the season. #PSGCF63 #ÁnimoSergioRico pic.twitter.com/bYA8hVxqEd — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

