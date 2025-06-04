Days ago, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh achieved a feat as he defeated World no 1 Magnus Carlsen first time in a over-the-board classical game at the Norway Chess 2025. Gukesh was behind in the game, but Carlsen's one moment of error brought him into the game. Immediately after winning, Gukesh gave a facepalm reaction as he couldn't believe he broke the jail. French football club PSG used the reaction as a representative image to describe their feelings after winning the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 title first time in their history. Fans loved the connection and the post went viral. World Champion D Gukesh Displays Raw Emotions After Registering First-Ever Classical Win Over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 (Watch Video).

PSG Uses D Gukesh's Reaction After Beating Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess to Describe Their Feeling of Winning UCL 2024-25

What it felt like winning our first UCL ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/uNajUVPe33 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)