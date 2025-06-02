India's D Gukesh can be quite expressive, something that the world saw after the Indian GM won his maiden FIDE World Chess Championship in December 2024. And, now after Gukesh notched his first-ever classical chess win over world number one Magnus Carlsen in a miraculous manner at Norway Chess 2025, the 19-year-old displayed his raw emotions post-match. Gukesh, who looked primed to lose his round 6 match against Carlsen, ended up winning the tie after the latter made a massive blunder in the end-game, which saw the world champion get up from his seat and try to compose his emotions, which were at an all-time high. World Number One Magnus Carlsen Slams Table In Anger After Blunder Against World Champion D Gukesh At Norway Chess 2025 (Watch Video).

D Gukesh Composes His Emotions After Win Over Magnus Carlsen

