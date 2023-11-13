Rajasthan FC are play against Churchill Brothers in the I-League 2023-24 on November 13. The Rajasthan FC vs Churchill Brothers match will take place at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana, at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Rajasthan FC vs Churchill Brothers match will be available on Eurosport India TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the I-League 2023-24 match on the FanCode app and website. I-League 2023–24: Harmanpreet Singh’s Goal Seals Namdhari’s First League Victory Against Real Kashmir.

