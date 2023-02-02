Rajasthan United FC will face Sudeva Delhi FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 02, 2023. The game will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi. Rajasthan United suffered a 2-1 defeat in their last match against TRAU FC. Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC lost to Churchill Brothers SC. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United FC and Sudeva Delhi FC will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app or website. Parimal Dey Dies at 81: Former Indian Football Player Passes Away After a Prolonged Illness.

Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)