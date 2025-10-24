Looking to make it two wins in a row, Fiorentina took on Rapid Wien in the ongoing Europa Conference League 2025-26, where La Viola ended up winning the contest quite comfortably. Cher Ndour opened the scoring as early as the ninth minute, handing Fiorentina a lead. Wien tried hard to make a comeback, but failed to find the net till half-time. Edin Dzeko came out all guns blazing for Fiorentina, doubling the scoreline in the 48th minute. Albert Godmundsson managed to hit another goal in the 88th minute, which gave the Italian-based side a 3-0 lead and eventually the win. With this win, Fiorentina are now leading the Europa Conference League 2025-26 standings, with two wins out of two. Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Jude Bellingham Scores Lone Goal as Los Blancos Seal Third Consecutive UCL Victory This Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Fiorentina Win UEFA Europa Conference Match

