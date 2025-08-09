Manchester United presented their new signings Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in front of home fans at Old Trafford before their pre-season club friendly against Fiorentina on August 9. Matheus Cunha was the first signing for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, with the forward making his way to Old Trafford from Wolves. Bryan Mbeumo was the second player that Manchester United added to their arsenal, with the midfielder joining from Brentford and Benjamin Sesko was the latest signing for the Premier League giants, with the RB Leipzig striker signing a five-year deal at Manchester United amid loads of speculations. All three players posed with their Manchester United jerseys and were welcomed by the fans. Manchester United Defeat Fiorentina on Penalties in Club Friendly 2025, Red Devils End Pre-Season on a High Note.

Manchester United Present New Signings Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha at Old Trafford

Our summer signings were welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful before our match against Fiorentina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FwluEpNLh7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)