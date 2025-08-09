David de Gea made his emotional return to Old Trafford on Saturday during the Manchester United vs Fiorentina Club Friendly 2025 match on Saturday, August 9. The 34-year-old, who once played for Manchester United, left the club in 2023. Now the star goalkeeper is playing for Fiorentina. The veteran was the last surviving member of Sir Alex Ferguson's final squad, having joined the club in 2011. Ahead of the kick-off, de Gea was given a fitting tribute, and United skipper Bruno Fernandes presented the goalkeeper with a special painting as a tribute to his years of service and achievements with the club. Manchester United Defeat Fiorentina on Penalties in Club Friendly 2025, Red Devils End Pre-Season on a High Note.

Bruno Fernandes Presents Gift to David de Gea

❤️ Bruno Fernandes presents David de Gea with a gift on his Old Trafford return #MUFCpic.twitter.com/k6UkGmgrPT — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 9, 2025

David de Gea Receives Tribute on His Return to Old Trafford

🎥-🔴 A warm welcome back for David De Gea at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/YcRR4thnwu — Beyond United (@BeyondUTD1) August 9, 2025

Heatwarming Gesture!

David de Gea, a Manchester United legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WlWog0YKHO — centredevils. (@centredevils) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)