Real Madrid crossed swords against AC Milan in the pre-season match on Monday, July 24. In a high-voltage clash, it was Real Madrid who stood emerged victorious in a five-goal thriller. Though AC Milan took a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to goals from Fikayo Tamori and Luka Romero, Federico Valverde scored a brace to bring the game in the balance. Then in the 84th minute, Vinicius Junior gave a killer blow by netting the third and the match-defining goal for his side. Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Rafael Nadal Picks His Favourite Player As Debate About Football’s GOAT Continues! (Watch Video)

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Result

Watch Goal-Video Highlights Here:

