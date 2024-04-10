The UCL 2023-24 quarter-final first-leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City was of high intensity as the match ended up in a draw and neither of the two sides ended up with an advantage. From Man City, Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock early and scored a goal early in just the second minute of the game. Ruben Dias scored an own goal in 12 minutes that equalised the situation for Real Madrid. Rodrygo scored the second goal for Real Madrid in quick succession. Then came a couple of goals from Man City in the second half as Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol scored a goal each to give the away side the lead. 'Wrestlemania XL Is Not Over Yet’ Al-Hilal Take Subtle Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo As Al-Nassr Star Elbows Ali Al-Bulayhi, Gets Red Card During Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semifinal (Watch Video).

Federico Valverde scored the equalizer for Real Madrid in the 79th minute of the match. There will be a slight advantage to the hands of Cityzens as the second leg will be played at their home ground.

Real Madrid 3–3 Manchester City

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)