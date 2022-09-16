Roger Federer announced his retirement from Tennis on Thursday. The Swiss maestro said that the Red Laver Cup will be his farewell tournament. Lionel Messi, who is a huge fan of the 41-year-old, took to social media to pay his tribute. 'A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete' the PSG star wrote.

See Messi's Post Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

