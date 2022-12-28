Romario, one of the many legends of Brazilian football, wishes Pele well as news about his deterioration of health surfaces. Romario wished Pele a quick recovery and speaking to Ge Globo, Romario said, “King, get better. So much faith. The whole world is looking and praying for you. Improvements! I kiss your heart.” The video went viral as fans related to the connection between too two footballing greats. Pele is currently admitted at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sau Paulo and recently spent Christmas there. Pele's Daughter, Kelly Nascimento, Shares Emotional Picture with Football Legend on Hospital Bed; See Instagram Post.

Romario Wishes Pele Well

Em partida de confraternização no interior de Minas Gerais, Romário desejou melhoras a Pelé: "O mundo está rezando por você" #ge pic.twitter.com/B75EenkzIj — ge (@geglobo) December 27, 2022

