Mumbai Indians registered their first win in the IPL 2024 season as the side defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at Wankhede Stadium. Romario Shepherd scored 39 runs from 10 balls. His 32 runs in the last over allowed the Mumbai Indians to reach 234 runs, their highest total in the IPL 2024 season. He even dismissed David Warner in the fourth over to give an early breakthrough to the home side. The West Indian won the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance. Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals by 29 Runs; Romario Shepherd Stars As Hardik Pandya and Co Register Their First Win of IPL 2024.

Romario Shepherd Wins Man of the Match Award

