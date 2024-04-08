Hardik Pandya was expectedly elated after Mumbai Indians picked up their first win of IPL 2024 with a 29-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7. Pandya has been under fire after Mumbai Indians lost three matches to start their IPL 2024 campaign but now there would be a lot of relief in their camp after picking up their first points of the season. Pandya, taking to Instagram, shared some pictures from the match and wrote, "We’re up and running." Jasprit Bumrah Completes 150 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Guides Mumbai Indians to First Win in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya's Instagram Post After Mumbai Indians' Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

