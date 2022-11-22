Saudi Arabia's King Salman has announced a public holiday on November 23, a day after the national team pulled off a massive win over Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2022. Saudi Arabia came back from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 after Lionel Messi had put them ahead in the first half. According to a report in the Khaleej Times, this holiday will be applicable for both public and private sectors as well as students in the country.

Saudi King Announces Holiday As Celebration of Win Over Argentina:

Saudi Arabia King Salman has declared tomorrow a public holiday following the country’s victory over Argentina in the World Cup, according to Khaleej Times. It applies to all employees in both public and private sectors, as well as all students across the country pic.twitter.com/51HAjl2TDV — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 22, 2022

