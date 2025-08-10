Son Heung-min, undoubtedly one of the most famous Asian players in football ever, marked in debut in Major League Soccer, playing for Los Angeles FC. During the Chicago vs LAFC MLS 2025 match, the 33-year-old Son Heung-min made his debut at the SeatGeek Stadium, in the 61st minute. As his side was trailing 1-2, he earned a penalty, helping LAFC share points with Chicago Fire FC. Son Heung-min joined LAFC this month, after spending a decade at Tottenham Hotspur, playing 454 matches. Kellyn Acosta Completes 300 Major League Soccer Games, Achieves Feat During Chicago vs LAFC MLS 2025 Match.

Son Heung-min Makes MLS Debut:

Soak up the Son. ☀️ Son Heung-Min steps on for his MLS debut with @LAFC. pic.twitter.com/CevnWMiHRY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 10, 2025

Son Heung-min Earns Penalty For LAFC:

The Sonny effect. 🏃‍♂️ Son Heung-min subs in and earns the LAFC penalty equalizer in his MLS debut. pic.twitter.com/34bHUxqHry — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)