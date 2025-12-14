Looking to move away from the relegation zone, Nottingham Forrest will host Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League 2025-26 match on December 14. The Nottingham Forrest vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26 match is set to be played at City Ground in Nottinghamshire, and it will start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Nottingham Forrest vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Nottingham Forrest vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025–26: Arsenal Edge Past Wolves To Go Five Points Clear in PL Standings.

Nottingham Forrest vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

Where are you watching from today? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/tMEC1T5NE3 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)