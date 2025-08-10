United States of America National football team player Kellyn Acosta achieved a major career milestone, completing 300 Major League Soccer matches. Acosta's 300 MLS match during the Chicago vs LAFC match at SeatGeek Stadium. Acosta plays for Chicago Fire FC in MLS and has played for teams like Los Angeles FC, Colorado, and Dallas between 2013 and 2025. During his course of 300 MLS matches, the defender has started in 245 times, while scoring 21 goals and three assists. Suspended Lionel Messi Watches Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Match From Stands Alongside Herons’ New Signing Rodrigo De Paul (Watch Video).

Kellyn Acosta Completes 300 MLS Matches

A major milestone for Kellyn 👏 #cf97 pic.twitter.com/xWXqAR7VrG — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)