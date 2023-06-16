Argentina is currently touring Asia and they faced Australia in their first International Friendly fixture at Beijing, China, beating them 2-0. Lionel Messi featured in that match scoring his fastest goal in International career and also showed glimpses of his skills. Amidst this a teenage Chinese fan enters the pitch by invading and hugged the Argentina star. He was taken away by the security immediately. Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Indonesia International Friendly 2023 Fixture? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Spectator Invades Pitch and Hugs Lionel Messi

Bro led security to run laps on the field after rush hugged Messi 😭pic.twitter.com/vu2E1MkZc2 — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) June 16, 2023

